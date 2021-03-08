Linda Carter

Linda Sue Carter, 74, of Ironton, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 8, 1946, in Ironton, a daughter of the late Lloyd Lewis Farmer and Ida Marie Davidson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd Farmer and Larry Farmer; and two sisters, Janet Farmer and Nora Mae Bailey.

Linda worked as a home health aide for CAO in Ironton.

She is survived by her two daughters, Faith (Rick) Viglianco, of South Point, and Ginger (John) Osbourne, of Louisville, Kentucky; three granddaughters, Kayla Osbourne, Lindsey Osbourne and Maddy Viglianco; one great granddaughter, Paisley Osbourne and one sister, Wanda Deatherage, of Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home.

