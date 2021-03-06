SCCA team put games aside to help clean up another school

This past Thursday, the Sugar Creek Christian Academy basketball team was scheduled to play their final game against their cross state rivals Carter County Christian school.

However, the game was canceled due to devastating flooding which got inside Carter Christian’s school and gym.

Both boys and girls basketball teams from Sugar Creek loaded up cleaning and school supplies and formed a work party made up of fellow classmates and parents and went to Carter County Christian school on the day the game was supposed to be played and helped them clean up.

The boys junior high and high school teams helped load sand bags and move flood water debris from the school grounds.

The girls helped the school teachers clean up and sanitize the classrooms while also cleaning dirt and mud from the school.

“This is what we do, we teach teamwork and working together for a common goal in basketball, what better way to do that than this? They maybe our rival on the courts, but first and foremost, they are our brothers and sisters in Christ,” said Andy Long, the girls basketball coach at SCCA.

Donations of school supplies will be taken up at the Sugar Creek Christian Academy on Monday.