Nominations sought for OHIO Southern alumni leadership award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Dr. Dan Evans Ohio University Southern Alumni Leadership Award. To be considered, nominees must meet the following criteria:

• Be a graduate of either a two-year or a four-year degree program at Ohio University Southern.

• Demonstrate positive leadership in the community.

Nominations are open through April 1, 2021. The Alumni Leadership Award recipient will be acknowledged and will accept the award at the Spring Graduate Recognition Ceremony.

Nominations may be submitted online at www.ohio.edu/southern/alumni/leadership

For questions about the award or for more information, please contact Stephanie Burcham, Coordinator of Center Outreach Initiatives, at blacks@ohio.edu.