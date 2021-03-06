Ironton Little Caesars to celebrate grand re-opening at new location

Little Caesars Pizza is proud to announce the opening of the new home for Hot-N-Ready pizza in Ironton.

After 33 years at the same location, they open at 211 S. Ninth St. on Monday. A ribbon cutting ceremony will officially open the doors at 10:30 a.m.

“Over 30 years in our Ironton community and we are so thankful for the support of our neighbors, residents, other businesses. We are grateful to be a part of the community and to continue to invest in the area,” Vicki Dunn-Marshall, owner of VDM Management Group, said.

The new location will offer major convenience upgrades. The location is close to the off ramp of U.S. 52, will have a larger drive thru and more parking. In the increased concerns for social distancing, besides Hot-N-Ready pizza, Little Caesars offers online ordering- customers can use the Pizza Portal for a no contact lobby experience, pickup their online order in the drive thru or use delivery.

In celebration of the grand re-opening customers can register to win free Pizza For A Year. Also in a partnership with Pepsi, the first 150 customer orders will receive a free 20 ounce of one of their the new products, Major Mt Dew, Major Mt Dew Zero or Dr. Pepper Zero.

“This will be a great day for Ironton and the surrounding area,” Sabrina Donahue-Moore, Marketing Director for VDM Management Group, said. “This location has a great look with the latest Little Caesars design, a great Little Caesars team and will be more convenient for our customers. We can’t wait to serve our customers. Stop by soon, check out our new place and grab lunch or dinner.”