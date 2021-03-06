FOOD: Lime Cheesecake with Fruity Pebbles Crust

Crust:

• 2 1/2 cups Fruity Pebbles cereal

• 3 tablespoons sugar

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/3 cup butter, melted

Filling:

• 8 ounces block-style cream cheese, room temperature

• 1 container (6-ounces) plain non-fat Greek yogurt

• 1/4 cup honey

• Zest of 1 lime

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Garnish (optional):

• 1 cup thawed whipped topping

• 1/4 cup Fruity Pebbles cereal

• Lime twist

To make crust, in food processor, grind cereal into fine powder. Combine ground cereal, sugar and salt in medium sized bowl. Stir in melted butter until thoroughly blended. Pack mixture firmly into 9-inch pie pan and press firmly to bottom and sides, bringing crumbs evenly up to rim.Chill one hour before filling.

To make filling, with electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, yogurt, honey, lime zest and vanilla for 5 minutes until well combined and fluffy. Spoon into prepared pie crust and smooth top. Cover and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or preferably overnight.

To add optional garnish, when ready to serve, top each slice with dollop of whipped cream, sprinkling of fruity cereal crisps and twist of lime.

Cheesy Broccoli Cauliflower Tater-Topped Casserole

• 1 package (16 ounces) frozen broccoli florets, thawed

• 1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower florets, thawed

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 cup chopped onion

• 2 tablespoons flour

• 1 teaspoon McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning

• 1 teaspoon McCormick Garlic Salt

• 1/4 teaspoon McCormick Coarse Ground Black Pepper

• 1 1/4 cups milk

• 4 ounces (1/2 package) cream cheese, cubed

• 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

• 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

• 1 pound frozen fried potato tots

Preheat oven to 400˚F. Cut up any large broccoli or cauliflower florets into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

Melt butter in large skillet on medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir about 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour, Italian seasoning, garlic salt and pepper. Add milk; cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Add cream cheese and Parmesan cheese; cook and stir until cream cheese is melted. Add vegetables; toss gently to coat. Spoon into 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Cheddar cheese and top with potato tots.

Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until heated through and potato tots are golden brown and crispy.