2020-21 All-Southern Ohio Conference Basketball Teams

Southern Ohio Conference

2020-21 All-SOC Basketball

Division I Boys First Team

Kyle Sexton, New Boston

Tanner Voiers, New Boston

De’Von Jones, New Boston

J.C. Damron, St. Joseph

Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph

Luke Leith, Symmes Valley

Levi Sampson, Green

Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame

Dylan Seison, Ports. Notre Dame

Kolten Miller, Western

Shaden Malone, Portsmouth Clay

Austin Baughman, Sciotoville East

Division I Boys Second Team

Chase Clark, New Boston

Grady Jackson, New Boston

Jackson Rowe, St. Joseph

Matthew Sheridan, St. Joseph

Drew Scherer, Symmes Valley

Eli Patterson, Symmes Valley

Ethan Huffman, Green

Levi Singleton, Green

Caleb Nichols, Ports. Notre Dame

Noah Whitt, Western

Colton Montgomery Western

Clay Cottle, Portsmouth Clay

Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East

Player of the Year: Kyle Sexton, New Boston

Defensive Players of the Year: Jimmy Mahlmeister, St. Joseph; Chase Clark, New Boston

Coach of the Year: Adam Cox, New Boston

Division I Girls First Team

Ava Hassell, Ports. Notre Dame

Claire Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame

Bella Whaley, St. Joseph

Morgan Lyons, Symmes Valley

Desiree Simpson, Symmes Valley

Kasey Kimbler, Green

Kame Sweeney, Green

Shelby Easter, New Boston

MacKenzie Whitley, New Boston

Brooklyn Tackett, Western

Mia Caldwell, Sciotoville East

Shaley Munion, Portsmouth Clay

Division I Girls Second Team

Annie Dettwiller, Ports. Notre Dame

Kamryn Bradford, Ports. Notre Dame

Emilee Blankenship, St. Joseph

Emma Whaley, St. Joseph

Jenna Malone, Symmes Valley

Kylee Thompson, Symmes Valley

Anna Knapp, Green

Kenzi Ferneau, Western

Allyssa Marhoover, Western

Savannah Dingess, Sciotoville East

Kat Cochran, Portsmouth Clay

Player of the Year: Ava Hassell, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Defensive Player of the Year: Claire Dettwiller, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: J.D. McKenzie, Portsmouth Notre Dame

Division 2 Boys First Team

Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg

J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg

Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg

Trey Robertson, Waverly

Zeke Brown, Waverly

Luke Howard, Portsmouth West

Rodney Moore, Portsmouth West

Trenton Zimmerman, Minford

George Arnett, Lucasville Valley

Brycen Carver, Northwest

Trae Zimmerman, South Webster

Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern

Landon Hines, Oak Hill

Division 2 Boys Second Team

Eli Swards, Wheelersburg

Kenny Sanderlin, Wheelersburg

Mark Stulley, Waverly

Will Futhey, Waverly

Noah Coleman, Portsmouth West

Elijah Vogelson-Lewis, Minford

Skylar Knore, Minford

Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley

Ty Perkins, Lucasville Valley

Connor Litz, Northwest

Cam Carpenter, South Webster

Dillon Mattox, Beaver Eastern

Braylon Howell, Oak Hill

Player of the Year: Trey Robertson, Waverly

Defensive Player of the Year: Mark Stulley, Waverly

Co-Coaches of the Year: Steven Ater, Wheelersburg; Caleb McClannahan, Portsmouth West.

Division 2 Girls First Team

Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg

Alaina Keeney, Wheelersburg

Ellie Kallner, Wheelersburg

Eden Cline, Portsmouth West

Lexi Deaver, Portsmouth West

Zaiee Smtih, Waverly

Paige Carter, Waverly

Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest

Val Copas, Northwest

Chloe Chambers, Oak Hill

Bri Claxon, South Webster

Levi Shonkwiler, Minford

Abby Cochenour, Beaver Eastern

Haley Whitt, Lucasville Valley

Division 2 Girls Second Team

Makenna Walker, Wheelersburg

Lauren Jolly, Wheelersburg

Emma Sayre, Portsmouth West

Charlie Jo Howard, Portsmouth West

Carli Knight, Waverly

Ava Jenkins, Northwest

Brooke Howard, Oak Hill

Olivia Clarkson, Oak Hill

Faith Maloney, South Webster

Skylar Zimmerman South Webster

Kynedi Davis, Minford

Addison Cochenour, Beaver Eastern

Madison Montgomery, Lucasville Valley

Player of the Year: Kaylee Darnell, Wheelersburg

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Haidyn Wamsley, Northwest; Livi Shonkwiler, Minford

Coach of the Year: Dusty Spradlin, Wheelersburg