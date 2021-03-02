Pointers fall in district semifinals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKFURT — The late comedian W.C. Fields used to joke that he was going to put the epitaph on his tombstone that would read: All Things Considered, I’d Rather Be In Philadelphia.

After Tuesday’s Division 3 district semifinal game at Adena, the South Point Pointers wouldn’t be joking around if they said: All Things Considered, We’re Rather Be Playing At Home.

Adena (22-2) had a good shooting night on their home court while the Pointers were inconsistent at best in a 74-48 loss to the Warriors.

“We shot ourselves in the foot many times. We couldn’t make bunnies or free throws,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “But they’re a good team. I give them all the credit.”

Jacob Shipley hit three 3-pointers to start the game for the Warriors and put them up 9-5.

The Pointers rallied to within 11-10 on a turnaround jumper by Austin Webb in the line and it was 13-12 after a putback by Nakyan Turner with 1:29 left in the quarter.

A follow up shot by Preston Sykes and two foul shots by Logan Bennett gave Adena a 17-12 lead to end the quarter.

Bennett hit an 8-footer along the baseline for a 27-16 lead but a 3-pointer by Jake Adams cut the deficit to 27-19 with 3:14 left in the half.

Mason Kazee’s putback had the Pointers down 29-21 with 2:23 on the clock but a stick back Jared Garrison, a steal and dunk by Bennett and a steal and layup by Sykes opened up a 35-21 lead.

Kazee drained a triple at the buzzer that cut the deficit to 35-24 and the Pointers were hopeful that this would be a momentum changer.

It wasn’t.

The Pointers were 9-of-23 from the field in the first half and struggled even more in the third quarter.

A layup by Webb cut the spread to 35-26 but the Warriors 7-2 run and led 42-28.

Malik Pegram’s layup ended the run but Bennett hit a trey and it was 45-30.

Turner sank two technical free throws and hit a 15-footer to make it 47-39, but Bennett and a foul shot and then came a key turn of events.

Kazee blocked a shot only to have Bennett grab the loose ball off the floor and score. He was fouled and made the free throw for a 51-39 lead with one second left in the quarter.

Pegram scored to get the Pointers within 51-41 but Adena went on a 9-0 run and it was 60-41. Kazee’s four shot stopped the bleeding with 5:36 left only to have the Warriors continue to build on their lead as the Pointers continued to struggle with their shooting.

The final score was the Warriors biggest lead.

Turner had 15 points, Kazee 10 with Webb and Pegram 8 each to lead the Pointers (17-6).

Bennett had 22 points, Sykes 13, Shipley 12 and Garrison 10 for Adena.

South Point 12 12 15 9 = 48

Adena 17 18 16 23 = 74

SOUTH POINT (17-6): Jake Adams 1 1 0-0 5, Nakyan Turner 4 0 7-8 15, Erikai Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 3 1 1-3 10, Darryl Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Austin Webb 3 0 2-5 8, Malik Pegram 4 0 0-1 8, Tanner Runyon 0 0 0-2 0, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Carmelo Sammons 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 18-45 10-20 48. 3-pt goals: 2-12. Rebounds: 15 (Kazee 4, Webb 3). Assists: 5 (Kazee 2, Taylor 2).

ADENA (22-2): Nate Throckmorton 2 0 0-0 4, Dillon McDonald 4 0 1-1 9, Jared Garrison 5 0 1-2 11, D. Kerns 1 0 0-0 0, G. Britton 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Bennett 6 2 4-4 22, Preston Sykes 4 0 5-6 13, B. Cheesebrew 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Rawlings 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Shipley 0 4 0-0 12. Totals: 29-48 10-20 74. 3-pt goals: 6-12. Rebounds: 34 (Sykes 11, Bennett 10). Assists: 11 (Bennett 5). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.