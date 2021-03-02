Maxine Slack
Maxine McComas Slack, 83, of South Point, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
There will be no services held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
