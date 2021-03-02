March 3, 2021

Jane Brown

Jane Anne Brown, 83, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Monday, March 1, 2021 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday at St. Ann Catholic Church, 310 Third Ave. Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Thursday Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.

