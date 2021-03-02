Envision Access Conference sessions announced

Virtual sessions March 3-5

Ohio University Southern will host a three-day virtual conference to increase awareness and understanding of trends in addressing the needs of students with disabilities.

The Envision Access Conference will be March 3-5. There is no cost to attend but registration is required at https://www.ohio.edu/southern/events-southern/eac

The goal of the conference is to help to foster working relationships between guidance counselors, interventions specialists, higher education accessibility/disability services administrators and other professions who work with students with disabilities, and to learn best practices related to students with disabilities.

This year’s presenters are:

Day 1: Wednesday, March 3

Session 1: 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Promoting Transition to Postsecondary Education; Presenter: Heidi Cottrill, M. Ed., Accessibility Coordinator, Ohio University.

Session 2: 1-2 p.m.: Maneuvering the Road to Transition using the IEP as GPS; Presenters: Charles W. Kemp, Ed.D., Assistant Professor of Special Education, Shawnee State University, School of Education; Kimberly D. Cassidy, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Primary Special Education, Shawnee State University, School of Education.

Day 2: Thursday, March 4

Session 1:9-10 a.m.: Disability Access in Professional Health Science Education; Presenter: Adam Crawford, M. Ed., Assistant Director at Student Life Disability Services at The Ohio State University.

Session 2: 1-2 p.m.: Teaching Sexuality and Sex Education to those with an Intellectual/Developmental Disability (Professional Training Session); Presenters: Sarah Dahlston, Director of Education, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio; Marcela De La Trigg, Bilingual Health Educator, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio on behalf of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio, Education Team.

Day 3: Friday, March 5

Closing Session: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Hear Their Stories; In this closing session, you will be introduced to Ohio University who will share their lived experiences associated with living, learning and succeeding regardless of ability.

For more information about the conference, visit the EAC webpage or contact Dr. Teresa McKenzie, OHIO Southern Accessibility Services Coordinator and Veteran Services Coordinator at 740.547.3875 or mckenzt1@ohio.edu.