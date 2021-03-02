Connie Fisher

Connie Sue Fisher, 33, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.