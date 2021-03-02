Calendar of events
March 8
Fairland BOE Meeting
The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
Dawson-Bryant Board BOE Meeting
The Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at the Dawson-Bryant High School.
March 15
Ironton Schools Board Meeting
The Ironton Schools Board will meet 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School cafeteria. Upon request to the Superintendent, the District shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity. Note: Meeting attendees and participants are required to have their temperature taken when entering the building and to wear a face mask while in the building.
March 16
Land Bank Meeting
Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at 1 p.m. via a zoom meeting.
April 12
Fairland BOE Meeting
The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.
