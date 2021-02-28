United Way grant applications now open

The mission of United Way of the River Cities (UWRC) is to connect the community with resources to reduce poverty and improve lives. URWC envisions a community where everyone has the tools and opportunity to thrive. With that in mind, their work focuses on the education, financial stability, health and basic needs of their five-county service area (Cabell, Lincoln, Mason and Wayne counties in West Virginia, Lawrence County, Ohio).

The 2021/2022 grant cycle is now open. The first step of the process is a letter of intent (LOI). LOIs are due March 10. Programs that are eligible to apply will be required to attend a mandatory virtual meeting on March 24, the same day the application opens.

There are two grant categories: Impact and Safety-net. This year, both grants are for a one year cycle and runs from July 1, 2021 until June 30, 2022. “With the ongoing pandemic, local programs are responding to particularly challenging and ever-changing times. Because of that, we have decided to keep the changes that we made last year in place for this grant cycle. All grants will be on a reimbursement basis and last for one year. This lets them request funds that fit their needs, and -—for Impact Programs — they are not expected to provide two years of consistent programming they might not be able to deliver,” says Rachel Houston, director of community Impact.

In order to be eligible to apply, agencies must meet specific guidelines, be located in and serve the UWRC five-county service area and complete the online letter of intent (LOI). For more information and to complete the LOI visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/grants and look under Grants.