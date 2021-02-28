County-wide spaghetti dinner to benefit Kent Sanborn

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland High School Student Council will be holding a drive-thru spaghetti dinner for Kent Sanborn on Thursday, March 4, from 5-8 p.m.

Kent is a beloved friend and photographer of the Ironton Tribune who has been taking sports photos in the Tri-State area since 1982.

Fairland, Ironton, Chesapeake, South Point, Coal Grove, Rock Hill and Symmes Valley have all come together for this fundraiser.

Each school in the county has agreed to have a representative pick up orders to take back to their school for pick-up.

You can pre-order your meal at the “FHS Student Council” Facebook page. The meal will cost $15 and includes spaghetti, rolls and a dessert. All proceeds will go to Kent Sanborn.

Kent is currently battling cancer and could use all the help and prayers he can get.

“We all love Kent and we are doing everything we can to give back. He has been apart of southern Ohio sports for as long as I can remember and we all appreciate him for everything he has done,” from Fairland Student Council President Jesse Lewis.

Meals will be prepackaged and brought to your cars upon arrival following all COVID guidelines. You can message the “FHS Student Council” Facebook page with any questions or donations.