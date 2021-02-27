February 27, 2021

Frank Martin ESBA basketball training camp set for March 1-5

By Staff Reports

Published 1:14 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

The Frank Martin ballhandling and shooting camp will be held Monday through Friday at the 26th Street Baptist Church, 2510 10th Ave., Huntington, W.Va.
The camp will be held from 4-5 p.m. for ages 5-8, from 5-6 p.m. for ages 8-11 and 6-7 p.m. for middle to advanced campers.
The fee is $75 per camp and limited to 15 per group.
Interest persons should register at www.esbabball.com or contact former Marshall Thundering Herd player Frank Martin at (304) 690-1813 or frank12baller@gmail.com, or Tyler Dotson at (304) 412-2491 or Tdotson135@gmail.com
The camp will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

