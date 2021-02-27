Frank Martin ESBA basketball training camp set for March 1-5
The Frank Martin ballhandling and shooting camp will be held Monday through Friday at the 26th Street Baptist Church, 2510 10th Ave., Huntington, W.Va.
The camp will be held from 4-5 p.m. for ages 5-8, from 5-6 p.m. for ages 8-11 and 6-7 p.m. for middle to advanced campers.
The fee is $75 per camp and limited to 15 per group.
Interest persons should register at www.esbabball.com or contact former Marshall Thundering Herd player Frank Martin at (304) 690-1813 or frank12baller@gmail.com, or Tyler Dotson at (304) 412-2491 or Tdotson135@gmail.com
The camp will follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Fuller extends his career at Shawnee St.
