Webb wins weekly RSC honors

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Dean Martin used to do a television show where a celebrity was “roasted” each week.

Taylor Webb decided to “roast” Rio Grande opponents for a week and her jabs produced a Player of the Week honor.

Webb — the former Symmes Valley Lady Vikings standout — and University of Rio Grande teammate Sydney Campolo were the winners of the River States Conference weekly honors for Feb. 15-21.

The Rio Grande outfielder hit .583 across three games on the first weekend of the season. She was 7-for-12 with a double, a triple and a homer for a slugging average of 1.083. She also scored four runs and knocked in two.

Webb started out 2-for-4 in a win over Taylor (Ind.). She then was 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three runs in a win over Grace (Ind.). Webb was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs in a loss to Cumberlands (Ky.).

In her collegiate pitching debut, Campolo struck out 12 batters in a 6-1 win over Grace. It was a two-hitter over 7.0 innings with just two walks and the one run allowed.

Rio Grande (2-1) has a tough weekend ahead as the RedStorm plays a pair of ranked opponents as visit No. 9 Truett McConnell and at No. 21 Reinhardt Feb. 27-28.