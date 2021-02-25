New Boston downs Vikings to clinch SOC

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — One engine woe that is hard to determine is whether it’s the starter or the distributor.

For the Symmes Valley Vikings, there was no question it was the starter.

Symmes Valley (7-10, 6-8) was playing its second game in as many days and couldn’t get its offense started in the first half of Tuesday’s 86-57 loss to the New Boston Tigers.

The Vikings fell behind by 27 points at the half but then battled back and were outscored in the second half by just 2 points.

New Boston (19-2, 13-0) wrapped up the Southern Ohio Conference championship. The Tigers now have won 29 straight SOC games.

The Tigers had four players in double figures led by De’von Jones with a game-high 29 points. Tanner Voiers scored 20 while Kyle Sexton and Chase Clark had 13 each.

Symmes Valley was led by Luke Leith with 20 points and Drew Scherer with 15. The duo made 6-of-8 free throws each. Eli Patterson was also in double digits with 14.

Leith also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jones scored 8 points and Grady Jackson had all 7 of his points in the first quarter as New Boston took a 22-8 lead. Patterson scored 6 of the Vikings’ points.

Voiers scored 7 points and Sexton had 6 as the lead grew to 45-18 at the half. Leith scored 7 points including 3-of-3 from the foul line. Scherer was 3-for-3 at the line.

Symmes Valley outscored New Boston 19-18 in the third quarter as Leith scored 7 points and Patterson had 6. Scherer hit a 3-pointer and got 4 points.

Jones got 13 points and Voiers 8 in the fourth quarter as the Tigers outscored the Vikings 23-20. Scherer hit a pair of 3-pointers and had 8 points. Josh Ferguson and Leith scored 4 points each.

Sym. Valley 8 10 19 20 = 57

New Boston 22 23 18 23 = 86

SYMMES VALLEY (7-10, 6-8): Caden Brammer 1 0 0-0 2, Luke Leith 7 0 6-8 20, Josh Ferguson 2 0 0-0 4, Drew Scherer 0 3 6-8 15, Nick Strow 1 0 0-0 2, Eli Patterson 7 0 0-0 14, Grayson Walsh 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3 12-16 57. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

NEW BOSTON (19-2, 13-0): De’von Jones 8 3 4-6 29, Grady Jackson 2 1 0-0 7, Tanner Voiers 7 2 0-0 20, Kyle Sexton 4 1 2-2 13, Luke Henson 0 0 0-0 0, Sethe Perry 0 0 1-2 1, Josh Alley 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Clark 5 1 0-0 13, Brady Voiers 0 1 0-0 3, Hunter Easter 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9. Fouled out: None.