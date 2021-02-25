Kermit Sawyers III

Kermit Sawyers III, 50, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held from 6–7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunrealhome.com.