February 25, 2021

Judy McCoy

By Obituaries

Published 3:08 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

Judy Kay “Fullerton” McCoy, 74, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare, Ironton.

She is survived by her husband, John H. McCoy.
There will be no services.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
To make online condolences to the Webb family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

