Larry Berry Jr.

Larry Roger Berry Jr., 52, of Kitts Hill, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born July 2, 1968, in Mansfield, son of the late Larry and Nancy Carroll Berry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Berry.

Larry worked as a Millwright at Local 1090 in Cols.

He is survived by his three children, Logan Berry, Alec Berry and Brooklyn Kelley.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

