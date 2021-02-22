Weather alert issued for Lawrence County
Lawrence County could see wind gusts of up to 30 mph today.
The National Weather Service of Charleston, West Virginia, issued a new special weather alert for Lawrence County until at 4 p.m. today.
Due to gusty winds this afternoon, the National Weather Service warns of possible additional tree damage. They note that damage is more likely in areas where damage has already been done to trees due to recent ice.
Additional power outages are also possible.
You Might Like
ARTS AND CULTURE: Building Rockets
Emily Jamison – vocals, guitar; JD Thomas – bass; MacLean James – guitar, keys; Jeremy Roberts – drums; Genre/style: Alt... read more