February 22, 2021

A layer of ice coats a chainlink fence in a South Point neighborhood on Tuesday morning, following an ice storm that his the region overnight. (The Ironton Tribune | Austin Johnson)

Weather alert issued for Lawrence County

By Staff Reports

Published 12:55 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

Lawrence County could see wind gusts of up to 30 mph today.

The National Weather Service of Charleston, West Virginia,  issued a new special weather alert for  Lawrence County until at 4 p.m. today.

Due to gusty winds this afternoon, the National Weather Service warns of possible additional tree damage. They note that damage is more likely in areas where damage has already been done to trees due to recent ice.

Additional power outages are also possible.

