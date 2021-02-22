Charles Waddell
Charles “Chucky”, Franklin Waddell, 44, of Ironton, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Reverend Ryan Mckee officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Friends and family may visit 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home.
