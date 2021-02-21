OU to virtually host Secretary Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton

Event is part of Women’s History Month celebration

ATHENS — As part of its celebration of Women’s History Month, Ohio University will virtually welcome Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton for a fireside chat at 4 p.m. on March 2.

During “A Fireside Chat with Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton,” the Clintons will discuss their book, “The Book of Gutsy Women” and women in leadership in the 21st century. Dr. Cindy Anderson, professor of sociology and chair of the Sociology and Anthropology Department, will moderate the Fireside Chat event.

“It is a tremendous honor to welcome Secretary Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to Ohio University during Women’s History Month 2021,” said Dr. Gigi Secuban, OHIO’s vice president for Diversity and Inclusion. “This conversation about women in leadership is all the more poignant at a time when we have the first-ever woman, and woman of color, as vice president of the United States. A look at women leaders throughout global history reminds us that fearlessness, compassion, and civic engagement can pave the path to an inclusive and equitable future.”

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton served as U.S. Secretary of State from 2009–2013, a senator from New York, first lady of the United States, first lady of Arkansas, a practicing lawyer and law professor, activist, and volunteer. During her time as first lady, in 1995, Secretary Clinton led the U.S. delegation to Beijing to attend the U.N. Fourth World Conference on Women.

Chelsea Clinton is vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, where she focuses on helping create economic opportunity, improve public health, and inspire civic engagement and service across the United States and around the world. In particular, she focuses on promoting early brain and language development through the Too Small to Fail initiative, and uplifting and empowering female entrepreneurs and women-led businesses around the world through initiatives like the Caribbean-focused Women in Renewable Energy (WIRE) Network.

Those who wish to register for the event can do so using this link. Registrants will be emailed log-in information the day prior to the event.

Registered participants will have a chance to be entered into a drawing to win a signed copy of “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

To explore other Women’s History Month events, visit /www.ohio.edu/diversity/womens-center/womens-history-month.