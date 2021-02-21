New Boston rolls by Green

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — Levi Sampson scored a game high 37 points, but it was not able to uplift the Green Bobcats to a win on Saturday.

New Boston had four players score double digits that led to a 94-64 blowout win as the Tigers marked their 28th straight win in the Southern Ohio Conference I.

Kyle Sexton took control of the game early for the Tigers with 8 points in the first quarter. The 6-foot-5 senior forward led New Boston to a 21-8 advantage over Green after one.

Sampson scored 11 points in the second quarter for the Bobcats, but the game continued to slip away.

Sexton scored 12 points in the second and Tanner Voiers added 6 points to take his halftime total to 10 points. New Boston led 45-27 at the break.

Green kept up with the scoring of the Tigers in the third quarter, but couldn’t dig into the lead. Sampson scored 16 points in the third quarter for the Bobcats.

Voiers netted 8 points for New Boston and Grady Jackson added 7 points to lead 70-51 at the end of the third quarter.

De’Von Jones scored 8 points in the final quarter for New Boston as they stretched their advantage to settle for the final score.

Sexton finished with a team high 33 points, Voiers scored 22 points, Jackson and Jones added 15 points apiece as the four players in double figures.

Green 8 19 24 13 = 64

New Boston 21 24 25 24 = 94

GREEN (7-10, 5-7): Levi Sampson 11 1 12-15 37, Ethan Huffman 8 0 1-4 17, Levi Blevins 1 1 0-0 5, Levi Singleton 0 1 0-0 3, Wiley Sanders 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 21 3 13-19 64. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.

NEW BOSTON (18-2, 12-0): De’Von Jones 4 2 1-2 15, Grady Jackson 5 1 2-2 15, Tanner Voiers 9 1 1-2 22, Kyle Sexton 16 0 1-4 33, Chase Clark 2 0 0-1 4, Brady Voiers 0 1 2-2 5. Totals: 36 5 7-13 94. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.