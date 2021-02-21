February 22, 2021

  • 36°

Harold White

By Obituaries

Published 10:16 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

Harold White

Harold D. White, 69, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby White.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Reedsville Cemetery, Reedsville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Did you and your family prepare in advance for this week’s winter storms?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business