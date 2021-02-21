Brenda Burns

Brenda Sue Burns, 75, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.