Editorial: Profile is coming Feb. 27

The culmination of almost five months of writing stories, selling advertisements and designing pages for The Ironton Tribune’s largest special section of the year will take place on Saturday, Feb. 27, with the publication of the newspaper’s annual Profile edition.

This year’s theme is “Made in Lawrence County,” and we are highlighting the makers of Lawrence County. From maple syrup to films, baseball gloves to ship parts for the U.S. Navy, it’s made right here in our county.

We have enjoyed getting out and seeing all the good things happening, and we encourage you to take the time to read through the pages.

There will be several stories in the publication — all of varied topics, including education, business, industry, history, neighbors and community. Many topics that will be covered were suggested by readers like you.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts about the section and hope you enjoy it.