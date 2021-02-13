Gallipolis wins OVC wrestling tournament

Staff Report

PROCTORVILLE — The Gallipolis Blue Devils found that six was enough.

The Blue Devils had six individual champions as they won the Ohio Valley Conference wrestling tournament on Saturday.

Ironton had four champions and Chesapeake had two.

In the middle school tournament, the Fairland Dragons were the tournament champions as they won six out of the 11 weight classes.

Here are the high school results:

Ohio Valley Conference

Wrestling Tournament

106 – Alden Wine (F)

113 – Nate Yongue (Ga)

120 – Dylan Queen (Ga)

126 – Todd Elliott (Ga)

132 – Gary Schwall (Ga)

138 – Quay Harrison (Ir)

145 – J.D. Leach (Ir)

152 – Jayden Dunlap (Ga)

160 – Hunter Shamblen (Ga)

170 – Dalton Crabtree (Ir)

182 – Matt Davis (Ir)

195 – Nicholas Wright (Ch)

220 – Owen Ison (Ir)

285 – Nick Burns (Ch)

Team champion: Gallipolis

OVC Middle School

Wrestling Tournament

80 – Evan Houck (Ga)

86 – C.J. Graham (Fa)

98 – Brayden Moore (Ga)

122 – Eli Pine (Fa)

128 – Brayden Wiley (Fa)

134 – Will Callicoat (Fa)

142 – Isiah McNichol (Fa)

150 – Wyatt Callicoat (Fa)

17 – Quenten Cremeans (Fa)

245 – Travis Chapman (Ga)

Team champion: Fairland