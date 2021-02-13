Editorial: Thoughts on winter weather

With the winter weather making roads a hazard on Thursday, most schools in the Tri-State closed for the day, but, this year, there was a notable difference.

Several, rather than shut down completely for a typical snow day, opted instead to do remote learning for children, keeping classes going.

It is one of the few bright spots of the last year of COVID-19. Forced to adapt to statewide shutdowns, teachers and faculty have become more versatile in how they deliver lessons.

Whether it is through online learning, or with materials sent home, the classroom was extended to the home this year.

Obviously, in a weather emergency, there are going to be issues with power and Internet outages, and many parts of the region, particularly those most rural, will have a bigger challenge there.

But the past year has put a greater focus on these needs and, hopefully, will lead to larger improvements in coming years as well.

• • •

While things were slowed down by the ice storm, one thing remained reliable: mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service.

As the song says, “No matter if it rains or snows, The mail must go through.”

We would also like to pass along a recent request from the Postal Service.

Please be mindful of those who deliver to your home and try to keep sidewalks, driveways and steps clear of ice and debris. Also, keep a lookout for ice on overhangs that could cause an injury.

We are fortunate to have the workers who are committed to this job and thank them for all they do.