Cause Connector allows donors to give to local projects

Nelsonville, Ohio – Move over Cupid, there’s a new matchmaker in town!

Cause Connector was developed by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio as a new way to give to communities and causes you care about this Valentine’s Day and beyond.

A new “matchmaking” service, Cause Connector is a giving website that connects people who want to make a difference with local, nonprofit projects working in Appalachian Ohio’s communities.

At CauseConnector.org, donors can easily search for projects serving local communities across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services. This Valentine’s Day, you can honor a loved one with a gift to a project they will love – or give on Cause Connector to make your Valentine a favorite cause or community.

“We created Cause Connector to connect donors who want to make a difference with investment-ready projects in our local communities,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “Our region is full of leaders with innovative solutions and ideas for helping others, and Cause Connector is a new technology designed to support their success.”

Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita than the rest of the state. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s students, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations have less support to continue education, meet pressing needs, and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector was built with the philanthropy gap in mind so that donors can help to fund projects that need their support in the region right now while also building resources for future projects. Gifts made on Cause Connector will support a project that is ready to launch now as well as future projects through endowments dedicated to Appalachian Ohio’s communities.

Nonprofits on Cause Connector have until April 9 to receive funding to make their projects possible, which means donors can share their love well beyond Valentine’s Day. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at CauseConnector.org and will receive match to increase the impact of their gift during this inaugural round of Cause Connector.