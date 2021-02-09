February 9, 2021

Shirley Mannon

Published 10:29 am Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Shirley Mannon

March 14, 1949– Feb. 9, 2021

 

Shirley Ann Mannon, 71, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview South Point.

She was born March 14, 1949, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Robert and Anna Epling Burns.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Burns.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Chancey Mannon; daughters, Michelle (Larry) Summers, of Ironton, and Kimberly (Michael) Dixon, of Wheelersburg; son, John Foster; sister, Rosa Short, of Kitts Hill; brothers, Ronald Burns, of Kitts Hill, and Harold Burns, of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Veronica Riggs, Brady Huff, David Lowry, Jonathan Lowry, Dean Lowry, James Scammicca; numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Justin Berry. Burial will follow in Langdon Cemetery, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

