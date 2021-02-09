Lady Vikings speed past Clay, 68-41

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings put their foot on the gas pedal until they reached 60 miles an hour.

And then they locked by pushing the cruise control button.

The Lady Vikings raced to a 15-point first quarter lead and never stopped as they rolled past the Portsmouth Clay Lady Panthers 68-41 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“We started fast and never let up,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “It was as well as we have played on offense and defense. Everyone contributed. There was a lot to like about our performance tonight.”

Pierce had to like the 16 points and 4 assists by Morgan Lyons. And he probably loved Desiree Simpson who had 14 points, 16 rebounds and 6 steals to lead the Lady Vikings (11-6, 10-2).

Shaley Munion hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Portsmouth Clay (0-17, 0-11).

Lyons and Simpson led the fast start as the Lady Vikings took a 25-10 first quarter lead. Lyons hit two 3-pointers and scored 8 points while Simpson had 9 points.

Kylee Thompson was back in the lineup and hit a triple as she scored 5 points.

Munion and Kat Cochran hit 3-pointers for Clay.

Symmes Valley held Clay to just 7 points in the second quarter and stretched the lead to 40-17 at the half as Simpson had 5 points, Lyons 4 more and Hailee Gordon drained a 3-pointer.

Six different players scored in the third quarter as the lead continued to grow and it was 52-23. Munion had a pair of 3-pointers for all of Clay’s points in the quarter.

Jordan Ellison came off the bench to score 9 of her 11 points including a 3-pointer as Symmes Valley cleared the bench for the fourth quarter.

The Lady Vikings play at Sciotoville East on Wednesday.

Sym. Valley 25 15 12 16 = 68

Ports. Clay 10 7 6 18 = 41

SYMMES VALLEY (11-6, 10-2): Jenna Malone 0 0 4-6 4, Morgan Lyons 5 2 0-2 16, Hailee Beckett 1 0 3-3 5, Jordan Ellison 4 1 0-0 11, Desiree Simpson 5 0 4-5 14, Enola Cade 0 0 0-2 0, Kylee Thompson 1 1 0-0 5, Hailee Gordon 1 1 0-0 5, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 1-2 3, Alison Klaiber 1 0 0-0 2, Spring Ross 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 16 5 13-22 68. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None

PORTSMOUTH CLAY (0-17, 0-11): Shaley Munion 2 4 3-5 19, Sophia Gatti 2 0 0-0 4, Kenzie Loper 0 0 -0 0, Kat Cochran 0 2 0-0 6, Tabby Whitt 1 0 2-2 4, Megan Bazier 2 0 1-1 5, Maggie Swayne 0 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Oliver 0 1 0-0 3, Morgan McCoy 0 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Bazier 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 7 6-8 41. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.