Janet Peters

May 24, 1946–Feb. 8, 2021

Janet Sue Peters, 74, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Peters was born May 24, 1946, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Frank and Iva (McFann) Hacker.

She is survived by her very loving husband of 49 years, Ralph G. Peters, whom she married June 11, 1971.

Janet was a 1964 graduate of St. Joseph High School and was a former clerk for several local businesses and a teller for Bank Ohio.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and attended St. Joseph/St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Rose Hacker, Anna Rae Hacker Krumm, John Hacker, Larry Hacker and Joseph Hacker.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by very loving son, Ralph Peters II; three grandkids, she loved and adored more than anything, Brandon Lee Peters, 23, of Ironton, Tyler Andrew Peters, 22, of Ironton, and Kaelyn Alexis Peters, 11, of Decatur; two great-grandkids whom she cherished her time with, Piper Quinn Peters and Genevieve Rose Peters; a very special nephew whom she loved so much, Randall R. Krumm, of Ironton; and a very special person, whom she loved very much, Don Battise, of Ironton;three sisters, Pat Hacker Clay, Debbie Hacker Young and Betty Hacker Lefebvre.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Burial will be follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.