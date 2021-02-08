Stephen Price

Stephen “Steve” James Price, 76, of Coal Grove, died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer.

There will be a graveside service on Friday. Guests are asked to line up at 1:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. There will then be a procession to Woodland Cemetery Soldiers Plot, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, where there will be a graveside service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family asked for donations to be made to the Ironton VFW Post 8850 Honor Guard, 3026 S. Third St., Ironton, Ohio 45638, in memory of Steve Price.

