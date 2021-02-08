February 9, 2021

  • 36°

Ruth Morgan

By Obituaries

Published 3:38 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Ruth Morgan

Ruth Eloise Morgan, 94, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Aaron Fields officiating. The family is asking friends to line up by 12:45 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, to proceed to Woodland Cemetery.

To offer condolences to the Morgan family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel a roundabout is needed at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 in Ironton, as ODOT is proposing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business