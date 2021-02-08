Ruth Morgan
Ruth Eloise Morgan, 94, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Aaron Fields officiating. The family is asking friends to line up by 12:45 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, to proceed to Woodland Cemetery.
