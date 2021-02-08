John Johnson

February 9, 2021

John Robert Johnson, 92, of Tempe, Arizona, formerly of Ironton, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Friendship Village Nursing Home, Tempe, Arizona.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to assist the Johnson family.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

