February 9, 2021

  • 36°

Ernest Robinson

By Obituaries

Published 3:43 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Ernest Robinson

Ernest Lee “Ernie” Robinson, 76, of Pedro, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Thursday at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer the Robinson family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you feel a roundabout is needed at the intersection of U.S. 52 and State Route 93 in Ironton, as ODOT is proposing?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business