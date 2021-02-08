Ernest Robinson
Ernest Robinson
Ernest Lee “Ernie” Robinson, 76, of Pedro, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. on Thursday at Pine Grove Cemetery, County Road 26, Ironton, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer the Robinson family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
You Might Like
Ruth Morgan
Ruth Morgan Ruth Eloise Morgan, 94, of Ironton, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m.... read more