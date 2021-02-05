Lady Hornets clinch share of 3rd straight OVC title

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The only drama for the Coal Grove Lady Hornets on Thursday night was whether or not they would clinch at least a share of their third straight Ohio Valley Conference title.

As it turned out, there was very little drama and it was over quickly.

Coal Grove stormed out to a 28-point halftime lead and went on to beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 69-18 to grab no worse than a share of the league title.

Coal Grove is 19-1 overall and the 8th-ranked team finishes 13-1 in the OVC. Fairland needs to win its final league game to gain a share of the title.

“At the beginning of the year we set our goals and (winning the OVC) was one of them,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach.

“I am extremely proud of all of my girls, both jv and varsity. They are a hard-working, great group of young ladies. Three in a row is the first time in school history. That’s something those girls will always be a part of. It’s a huge accomplishment.”

Addi Dillow scored 24 points to lead the Lady Hornets who had 11 players in the scoring column. Jaidyn Griffith and Abbey Hicks added 8 points each.

“Addi Dillow led us again with her season average. It was good to have Hicks back on the court tonight after missing the last two games. (Kaleigh) Murphy was a strong as ever around the basket. She is peaking at the perfect time,” said Roach.

Nia Trinidad scored 6 points and Emily Cheatham 5 for Portsmouth (1-10, 0-10).

Dillow scored 10 points in the first quarter as Coal Grove took an 18-6 lead.

Dillow hit a 3-pointer and had 7 points, Griffith scored 6 points and Hicks hit a 3-pointer as the lead ballooned to 38-10 at the half.

In the third quarter, Dillow hit a triple and had 7 more points and Hicks made another trifecta as the Lady Hornets extended the lead to 54-14.

Coal Grove plays Portsmouth Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Portsmouth 6 4 4 4 = 18

Coal Grove 18 20 16 15 = 69

PORTSMOUTH (1-10, 0-10): Emily Cheatham 1 1 0-1 5, Ni Trinidad 1 1 1-2 6, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Bre Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Lexi Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 1 0 2-3 4, Kirsten Reid 0 1 0-0 3, Gabi Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 3 3 3-6 18. Fouls: 15. Fouls out: None.

COAL GROVE (19-1, 13-1): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 2-2 2, Elli Holmes 1 0 3-4 5, Addi Dillow 9 2 0-0 24, Kinsey Keeney 1 1 0-0 5, Laura Hamm 1 0 1-2 3, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-2 0, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 3 0 1-2 7, Abbey Hicks 1 2 0-0 8, Rylee Harmon 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 0 1-2 3, Jaidyn Griffith 4 0 0-1 8, O. Kingrey 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5 8-15 69. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.