ACTC to host Black History Month virtual event

ASHLAND, Kentucky – In celebration of Black History Month, Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to announce “Afro-Science with The S.T.E.A.M. Chemist: The African American Perspective of Pioneering and Advancing S.T.E.A.M. in the Past, Present, and Future” by Jerald Henry Smith.

The virtual event will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16 for local schools and at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 for the community and ACTC students, faculty and staff.

Smith is a chemist and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (S.T.E.A.M) educator and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Louisville.

He has helped develop and facilitate science curriculum that meet next generation science standards for pre-kindergarten through undergraduate college-level students.

He is the owner, operator and founder of two businesses, S.T.E.A.M Education Company and Nice Cream Company. He is also an active member of 100 Black Men of America, Inc., The American Chemical Society and Bridge Kids International.

Smith’s live virtual presentation will showcase the prevalence of African Americans in the history of S.T.E.A.M. with the goal of introducing students and faculty to a different perspective of exposure. The event will be coupled with an engaging question and answer session to increase the knowledge and skillset of said individuals.

Attendees will learn about prominent African American figures of the past along with the ones currently trailblazing in S.T.E.A.M. careers today. College professors and K-12 educators will understand the essence of culturally responsive pedagogy in the classroom, the importance of students retaining their culture when learning, the methods of teaching underserved students and many more adaptive teaching strategies for youth and young adults.

A presentation will be held for each stage of education (elementary, middle, high and college) via Microsoft Teams for families to revisit topics covered during the program.

Members of the community interested in attending can email Al Baker, Director of Cultural Diversity, at alvin.baker@kctcs.edu for the join link.