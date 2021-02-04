Man indicted for crashing into officer

Despite delays created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lawrence County Grand Jury is catching up with indicting people for crimes committed in 2020.

• A Louisville, Kentucky, man is under indictment from the grand jury for trying to run over a police officer.

According to an indictment, Christopher Carrell, 32, was arrested after Ironton Police Department patrolman Matthew McGraw attempted to stop him on Aug. 25, 2020. Carrell fled in his car and crashed into the patrolman’s car.

Carrell was indicted fourth-degree felony assault on a police officer and third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer.

• James Edward Lee Thomas, 25, of Columbus, was indicted with first-degree felony involuntary manslaughter for causing the death or unlawful termination of another’s pregnancy, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention center, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance for having a fentanyl-related compound, first-degree felony trafficking in drugs for having a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs for having a fentanyl-related compound and fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• An Ashland, Kentucky man was indicted for giving methamphetamine to a juvenile.

Daryl S. Moore, 47, was indicted for first-degree felony corrupting another with drugs within the vicinity of a school, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree misdemeanor endangering children for operating a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

• A Waterloo man was indicted for kidnapping, threatening deputies, starting a fire and using force to resist arrest.

David Blevins, 36, was indicted on a first-degree felony kidnapping charge for holding a woman against her will, four counts of third-degree felony intimidation for threatening Lawrence County deputies, fourth-degree felony domestic violence for causing harm to a relative, fourth-degree felony resisting arrest by using force against the deputies and first-degree misdemeanor arson.

• Randall W. Vanpernis, 27, of Proctorville, was indicted on two counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition for having sexual contact with someone under the age of 13.

• Two Ironton women and an Ironton man are facing several charges after failing to appear for a pre-trial hearing in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and damaging court-ordered monitors.

Nicole Carey, 33, was indicted on a charge of third-degree felony escape, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism of government property for damage to a GPS monitor.

Kaycie R. Robert, 19, of Ironton, was indicted on a charge of third-degree felony escape, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism of government property for damage to a GPS monitor.

John Richendollar, 33, was indicted on a charge of third-degree felony escape, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony vandalism of government property for damage to a GPS monitor.

• Two people from Ironton, Joey D. Lancaster, 30, and Eric L. Lancaster, 44, were charged after breaking into a house and stealing antique baseball cards, tools and other items. They were each indicted on fifth-degree felony breaking and entering and first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Dickie Wilson, 40, of Coal Grove, was indicted on fourth-degree felony domestic violence with a prior conviction for causing physical harm to a relative.

• Matthew D. Hawthorne, 27, of South Point, was indicted for fifth-degree felony theft from the elderly for taking $250 cash without permission and first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card.

• A Vanceburg, Kentucky, woman was charged with trying to steal from a department store.

Kimberly L. Maxie, 46, was indicted on fifth-degree felony theft for trying to take $2,328.18 worth of tools from the Lowes store in South Point.

• A Willow Wood man was indicted on burglary, menacing and gun charges.

William D. Klaiber, 24, was charged with second-degree felony burglary with a firearm specification, fifth-degree felony unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, first-degree misdemeanor using a weapon while intoxicated, first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing for threatening harm on a man and first-degree misdemeanor possession of a defaced weapon, because identifying manufacturing marks had been altered or removed.

• Mark A. Fulks, 59, of Crown City, was indicted for fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and fourth-degree felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Charles Joseph Hamilton, 38, of Proctorville was indicted for third-degree felony domestic violence for knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to household member. He has been convicted of two or more prior domestic violence offenses.

• Timothy D. Clark, 39, of Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on one charge of fourth-degree felony domestic violence with a prior conviction for knowingly causing or attempting to cause physical harm to household member.

• Wesley D. Flint, 25, of Ironton, was indicted on one count of first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one count of fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property for having someone else’s SUV without permission and one count of first-degree misdemeanor possession of controlled substance.

• Beckett Anthony Riley Sites, 19, of South Point, was indicted on a charge of third-degree felony vehicular assault on a woman.