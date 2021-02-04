February 4, 2021

Hassel, PND top Lady Vikings

By Jim Walker

Symmes Valley Lady Vikings’ Jenna Malone (0) drives down the middle of the lane against the Portsmouth Notre Dame defense. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

Jim Walker
WILLOW WOOD — The game belonged to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans but the night belonged to Ava Hassel.
The 5-foot-5 Hassel set the Notre Dame all-time scoring record as the Lady Titans beat the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings 54-24 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.
Just two points from tying the record, Hassel hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter to set a new mark at 1290. The DePauw University signee finished with 22 points to give her 1,309 for her career.
The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter as Hassel had 5 points but Morgan Lyons hit a 3-pointer for the Lady Vikings.
Hassel scored 8 points and Isabell Cassidy hit a trey and scored 7 points as the Lady Titans (16-1, 10-0) went up 22-6.
Desiree Simpson had 4 points including a trifecta for Symmes Valley.
Hassel hit three more 3-pointers and Cassidy had 6 points as Notre Dame extended the lead to 49-22 after three quarters. Simpson hit a triple and scored all 7 of the Lady Vikings’ points.
Simpson finished with 13 points to lead Symmes Valley (8-6, 7-2).
Notre Dame 9 22 18 5 = 54
Sym. Valley 9 6 7 2 = 24
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (16-1, 10-0): Charlie Lansing 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Hassel 5 4 0-0 22, Ella Kirby 0 0 0-0 0, Mollie Creach 0 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 0 0 0-0 0, Annie Dettwiller 1 0 3-8 5, Clair Dettwiller 2 0 1-2 5, Isabel Cassidy 2 2 5-6 15, Annabella Ball 0 0 0-0 0, Ashley Holtgreve 0 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 0 0 0-1 0, Katie Strickland 2 0 1-2 5. Totals:
SYMMES VALLEY (8-6, 7-2): Jenna Malone 0 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lyons 0 1 0-0 3, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ellison 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Casteel 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 2 2 3-4 13, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Hailee Gordon 0 0 0-0 0, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 0-0 2, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 6 3 3-4 24. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

