February 4, 2021

  • 39°

Robert Rice

By Obituaries

Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Robert Rice

Robert Lee Rice, 48, of South Pont, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rice.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2–3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hall Funeral Home to assist the family with services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business