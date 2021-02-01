William Waddell I

William “Nud” Lee Waddell I, 70, of Coal Grove, died on Jan. 31, 2021, at home with his family.

Graveside service will be noon Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Social distancing and masks will be required to attend.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.slackandwallace.com.