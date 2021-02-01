Lance Haney

Lance Aaron Haney, 50, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home at Lawco Lake, after fighting a long battle with diabetes and the last six years with MS.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis and Dr. Kevin Bloomfield officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donation be made to Zoar Baptist Church Youth Group, ATTN: Pastor Jeremy Dillon,1009 Marion Pike, Coal Grove, Ohio 45638.

