Peebles hangs on to beat Lady Dragons

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEEBLES — Jacey Justice has always been the main event for the Peebles Lady Indians, but the undercard proved to be the difference.

Justice — who averages 31 points a game — scored 26 points but Lilly Gray had 14 points and Peyton Johnson 10 that helped Peebles got past the Fairland Lady Dragons 62-57 on Saturday.

The loss overshadowed a 23-point performance by Fairland’s Emma Marshall who made a career-high five 3-pointers. Bree Allen had 18 points and Kylee Bruce added 11 points.

Pebbles (12-1) took a 19-14 first quarter lead as Gray had 5 points and Johnson hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points as did Gabby Cobb and Justice.

Bruce scored 7 points and Marshall hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 for Fairland.

Allen knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored 11 with Tomi Hinkle getting a trey and Marshall added 4 points as Fairland tied the game at 32-all at the half.

Justice scored 8 points and Gray 5 for Peebles.

The Lady Dragons only managed 9 points in the third quarter. Peebles seized the opportunity to take a 50-41 lead as Justice scored 6 points while Cobb, Johnson and Gray scored 4 each.

Marshall heated up by hitting three 3-pointers and a pair of foul shots and Bruce scored 4 points to fuel a comeback, but Justice had 8 points including 4-of-5 at the foul line and Marissa Moore was 2-for-2 at the line to help Peebles secure the win.

Fairland 14 18 9 16 = 57

Peebles 19 13 18 12 = 62

FAIRLAND (15-2): Emma Marshall 3 5 2-2 23, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Brumfield 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 5 0 1-1 11, Bree Allen 4 2 4-8 18, Tomi Hinkle 1 1 0-0 5, Miaa Howard 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Orsbon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7 7-11 57. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hinkle.

PEEBLES (12-1): Natalie Workman 0 0 0-0 0, Marissa Moore 1 0 2-2 4, Jacey Justice 9 0 8-9 26, Emmi Nichols 0 0 0-0 0, Gabby Cobb 3 0 2-2 8, Peyton Johnson 3 1 1-2 10, Lilly Gray 4 6-8 14. Totals: 20 1 19-23 62. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.