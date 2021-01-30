ILCAO Family Medical Centers partners with National Guard for COVID-19 testing

The Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization Family Medical Centers announced that it will again partner with the National Guard to provide COVID-19 drive-up testing in Lawrence County.

There is no cost for the testing. The testing will be done from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. as follows:

• Thursday, February 4 – Ohio University Southern Rotunda – 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton

• Thursday, March 4 – Ohio University Proctorville Center — 111 Private Dr. 516, Proctorville

“In light of the current weather conditions, these testing events will be held indoors,” Michael Kingery, a Family Medical Centers Site Manager and coordinator of the testing events, said. “Guests should wear masks and ensure social distancing when entering the testing areas.”

Testing results generally take two days and will be accessible to individuals via an online portal when the results are final.

Instruction will be provided for those unable to access the portal due to lack of devices and/or Internet availability.

Those wishing to be tested should bring a photo ID (if available).

Any community members who want to be tested are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, whether or not they are experiencing COVID symptoms.