Sally Boggs

Jan. 20, 1948–Jan. 27, 2021

Sally Boggs, 73, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

Sally was born Jan. 20, 1948, at her family home in Woodsfield, a daughter to the late Ed and Rose (Love) Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roy Boggs, whom she married on March 28, 1984.

Sally was a graduate of Skyvue High School and had a degree in accounting from Mountain State College. Sje was a member of Mamre Baptist Church, where she served as the church secretary, for almost 10 years before retiring in 2010.

Sally’s greatest joy was being a housewife, mom and grandma. She loved gardening, canning, sitting in the swing drinking her coffee, watching the sun rise.

Sally never met a stranger, she loved her family with everything in her and was an extremely proud mammaw.

She will be forever missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by step-dad, Lonnie Bartenschlag; niece, Teresa Guiler Morrison; and grandson, Adam Lee Hupp.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Sami (Jim) Stimpert, of Lewisville, Christi (Mike) Geremia, of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Aimee Aldridge, of Ironton; three sons, John (Angie) Hupp, of Woodsfield, Alonzo (Stacy) Hupp, of Helena, Alabama, and John (Stacy) Ames, of Tularosa, New Mexico, adopted son, Ralph (Nikki) Allen; sister, Nancy Guiler, of Woodsfield; son-in-law, Tim Aldridge, of Ironton; fourteen grandchildren, Jimmy (M’Caul) Stimpert, Cody (Kara) Stimpert, Johnny Hupp, Gunner Hupp, Lance (Lauren) Hupp, Chad Hupp, Rudy Hees, Johnathan Hees, Macaila (Nick) Geremia-Slover, Anthony Geremia, Peyton Aldridge, Evan Aldridge, Brady Aldridge and Dakota Bledsoe; two great-grandchildren, Kallie and Dean Stimpert; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and close lifelong friends, who will mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Boggs family with arrangements.

To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.