January 29, 2021

  • 28°

Ryan Bowman

By Obituaries

Published 2:04 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Ryan Bowman

Ryan Allen Bowman, 22, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 202,1 at his residence.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Kelly Stapleton officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the time of the service at the funeral home.
To make online condolences to the Bowman family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business