Pointers go deep to down Redmen, 56-41

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — It was multiplication lesson time concerning the number “3” for the South Point Pointers.

The Pointers showed their coach Travis Wise that 3 times 9 equals 27 as they hit nine 3-point goals in a 56-41 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Rock Hill Redmen on Friday.

Mason Kazee led the way for the Pointers with four 3-pointers as he scored a game-high 24 points. Austin Webb knocked down three more triples and scored 19 points while Nakyan Turner scored 11 points including a 3-pointer.

“Mason shot the lights out it. He only missed two shots all night,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “We played well in spurts. We still need to be more consistent.”

Rock Hill (1-11, 0-8) did hit 18-of-41 for 43 percent but made just 1-for-6 from 3-point range.

Owen Hankins scored 16 points for the Redmen. Brayden Adams had 9 points and Rock Hill’s only 3-pointer.

South Point (11-3, 9-1) took a 13-8 lead in the first quarter as Webb hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kazee had a trey and scored 5 points. Jacob Schwab and Hankins scored 4 points each.

Webb had two more triples and Kazee duplicated his first quarter as the Pointers led 26-20 at the half.

Hankins scored 5 points, Brayden Malone had 4 points and Adams hit a trifecta to keep Rock Hill within striking distance.

Kazee had another 3-pointer and scored 7 points in the third quarter as the Pointers extended their lead to 39-29.

Hankins had 5 of Rock Hill’s 9 points in the quarter.

The trio of Kazee, Webb and Turner took over the fourth quarter. Kazee hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points, and Turner made his 3-pointer as he and Webb scored 5 points each

Adams and Victory Day scored 4 points each for Rock Hill.

The Redmen play at Chesapeake on Saturday at 1:30. South Point is at Symmes Valley on Tuesday.

Rock Hill 8 12 9 12 = 41

South Point 13 13 13 17 = 56

ROCK HILL (1-11, 0-8): Noah Doddridge 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Hankins 7 0 2-2 16, Caleb Murphy 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Adams 3 1 0-0 9, Victor Day 3 0 0-0 6, Hunter Blagg 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Malone 2 0 0-0 4, Jacob Schwab 2 0 0-0 4, Lane Smith 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-41 2-2 41. 3-pt goals: 1-6. Rebounds: 7-O, 21-D = 28 (Hankins 6, Malone 4, Malone 4, Adams 4). Assists: 8 (Doddridge 2, Adams 2, Malone 2). Steals: 3 (Doddridge 3). Turnovers: 17. Blocks: 1 (Doddridge). Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (11-3, 9-1): Jake Adams 0 0 0-0 0, Nakyan Turner 3 1 2-2 11, Erikai Jackson 0 0 0-0 0, Mason Kazee 6 4 0-0 24, Austin Webb 3 4 1-2 19, Malik Pegram 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Runyon 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Carmelo Sammons 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-54 3-6 56. 3-pt goals: 9-24. Rebounds: 25 (Pegram 6, Webb 5, Dornon 5). Assists: 9 (Webb 3, Turner 2, Dornon 2). Steals: 9 (Webb 3, Turner 2, Dornon 2). Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.