January 29, 2021

  • 28°

Michael Back

By Obituaries

Published 12:16 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

Michael Back

Michael Back, 69, of Coal Grove, died on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Andy Ramey officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Back family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.com.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    U.S. Sen. Rob Portman announced this week that he is retiring. Which of these potential 2022 candidates would you like to see as Ohio’s next senator?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business